Asri Hamidon is new Treasury secretary-general

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — Datuk Asri Hamidin @ Hamidon has been appointed Treasury secretary-general, effective May 1.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali said Assri was replacing Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir whose service contract had expired.

Asri, 54, holds a Bachelor of Economics from Universiti Malaya and a Master's Degree in Economics from Hiroshima University.

He has served in the public service for 26 years after he joined as an assistant director at the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister's Department on June 1, 1994.

Mohd Zuki said Asri possessed vast experience in the field of finance and strategic investment through his service career.

He also held various positions in the Finance Ministry including Treasury deputy secretary-general (Policy); Government Investment Companies Division secretary and Investment, Minister of Finance Incorporated and Privatisation Division deputy secretary.

“Hopefully with this appointment, he will lead the Finance Ministry to continue pursuing excellence in country’s financial and economic management,” Mohd Zuki said.

Mohd Zuki on behalf of the government expressed his appreciation to Ahmad Badri for his contributions and service to the civil service and nation for more 31 years. — Bernama