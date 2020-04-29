Sudanese man fined RM7,000 for assaulting woman in lift

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah meted out the fine on Mohammed Osman Idris Babiker, 26, who pleaded guilty to the charge. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, April 29 — A Sudanese man who arrived in the country last February to continue studies at a college here was fined RM7,000, in default four months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for assaulting a woman with intent to outrage her modesty in a lift two weeks ago.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah meted out the fine on Mohammed Osman Idris Babiker, 26, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing the offence on a 26-year-old woman in a lift at Block J, Pacific Place, Jalan PJU 1A/4A, Ara Damansara, here at 11 am last April 15.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Zubaidah Mahat prosecuted, while lawyer Zaflee Pakwanteh represented the accused. — Bernama