Labuan Matriculation College students undergo swab test, health screening

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, April 29 — A total of 2, 341 students of Labuan Matriculation College (LMC) have begun undergoing random swab test and health screening for Covid-19 today, before returning to their hometown next week.

The mandatory requirement was set forth by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and the Sabah government.

LMC director Mohd Idris Omar said though the college has 2,876 registered students, 535 others have returned to their hometown on March 19.

He said 1,945 of the students are from Sabah, 860 from various parts of Sarawak, Labuan (67), Kuala Lumpur (2) and one each from Terengganu and Johor.

“Every student is required to undergo the screening and only those in good health (with no fevers, sore throats, coughing, flu-like symptoms or shortness of breath) are allowed to return home while those still medically unfit will be taken care of by the Labuan healthcare personnel,” he told Bernama today

Mohd Idris said at least 10 buses have been hired to transport the Sabahan students from Labuan to their destinations in various parts of the state.

“We will do our best to book flights for the others from Sarawak and the Peninsular and we hope their parents will remain patient, as flights from Labuan to Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak are very limited,” he said. — Bernama