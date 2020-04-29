After claiming trial to human trafficking offences, cop accused of raping Mongolian women to face nine counts of sex-related offences tomorrow

Police inspector Hazrul Hizham Ghazali (centre) arrives at the Klang Court Complex April 29, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, April 29 ― A police inspector accused of raping two Mongolian women earlier this month will face a further nine sexual related charges tomorrow after he earlier claimed trial to two counts of human trafficking charges at the Sessions Court today.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said prosecutors have sent instructions for the suspect to be presented in court tomorrow to be charged under Section 376(2)(f) and Section 354 of the Penal Code.

“We have received instructions from prosecutors to charge the suspect with one count of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person and six counts of rape for the first victim.

“For the second victim, the suspect will face two charges under Section 376(2)(f) of the Penal Code for a similar offence,” he told reporters in a statement here.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect will be brought to the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court tomorrow morning to be prosecuted.

Section 376(2)(f) of the Penal Code covers the offence of raping a woman with her consent obtained using a position of authority.

A conviction could result in imprisonment for a term of between 10 and 30 years as well as whipping.

As for Section 354 of the Penal Code, an accused is punishable with imprisonment up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of such punishments upon conviction.

Earlier today at the Klang Sessions Court, Hazrul Hizham Ghazali was accused of exploiting two Mongolian women for sex at a hotel in Petaling Jaya between April 10, 10.30pm and April 11, 8.20pm in two separate charges.

He was charged under Section 13(f) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act which covers the offence of trafficking a person for the purpose of exploitation through abuse of power.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted RM20,000 bail by the court.



