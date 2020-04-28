Up to 25pc electricity bill discounts for Sarawakians during MCO

SEB said the discount package from April 1 to September 30 will amount to a total of RM166 million. — AFP pic

KUCHING, April 28 — State-owned power supplier Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is giving discounted rates of between 5 per cent and 25 per cent to 700,000 account holders in the state for a period of six months.

It said the discounts will ease the financial burden faced by the account holders due to the imposition of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the state.

“The discount package for electricity consumption from April 1 to September 30 will amount to a total of RM166 million,” SEB said in a statement today

It added that all eligible customers will have their bills automatically computed for their relevant discounts over the stipulated period.

SEB said the discounts fall under the people-focused aid package of the federal government under the Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) with a further top-up by the Sarawak government’s owned -Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package.

SEB said the highest 25 per cent discounted rate will be for domestic households, with 2 per cent from the federal government and 23 per cent from the state government.

Six selected commercial sectors such as hotel operators, tour and travel agencies, shopping malls or complexes, convention and exhibition centres, theme parks and local airlines will get a 15 per cent discounted rate only from the federal government.

However, SEB said other commercial sectors, excluding the six selected sectors, will receive a 15 per cent discount on their electricity bills, with 2 per cent coming from the federal government and 13 per cent from the state government.

The power supplier said industries under categories one and two will receive a discounted rate of 10 per cent, consisting of 2 per cent from the federal government and 8 per cent from the state government.

It said industries under category three will receive a 5 per cent discounted rate in total.



