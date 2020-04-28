Son of Perak exco fined for breaching MCO explains why he was not charged in court

Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali waves at reporters as he arrives at the Magistrate’s Court in Gerik together with Perak executive councillor Razman Zakaria April 28, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 28 — Muhammad Rifaat Razman, the son of Perak executive councillor Razman Zakaria, today explained that he was not charged in court despite being called by the police for an investigation into a gathering at a Maahad Tahfiz in Lenggong, which violated the movement control order (MCO).

Muhammad Rifaat said that he was not present at the gathering.

“I would like to inform everyone that I was not present during the incident.

“I went to the police station to give a statement in my capacity as the principal of the Maahad Tahfiz,” he said in a statement.

He added that everyone who attended the gathering and were called by the police to give their statements, were charged in the court.

“This shows the transparency and professionalism of the authorities in carrying out their duties,” he said.

On April 20, Muhammad Rifaat, in his Facebook posting, said that the police had recorded his statement on the incident after a number of police reports were lodged.

Earlier today, Muhammad Rifaat’s father Razman together with Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and 13 other individuals were fined RM1,000 each by the Magistrate’s Court in Lenggong for defying the MCO by gathering at a Maahad Tahfiz in Lenggong on April 17.

Magistrate Norhidayati Mohammad Nasroh handed down the sentence after all 15 pleaded guilty to the charge, in a proceeding that lasted about 30 minutes.

The court also ordered them to serve a one-month jail term if they fail to pay the fine.

The 13 other individuals were identified as Dr Noor Azmi’s brother Noor Azman Ghazali, 59, Mohd Hanif Abd Karim, 37, Ahmad Rosman Razali, 44, Abu Bakar Ansar Rahmat, 45, Mohamad Syahril Md Suki, 25, Azizol Mat Nor, 36, Sallehuddin Abdullah, 45, Rosaidi Mat Zudin, 39, Yusree Mahiyar, 36, Mohd Taufik Jamaludin, 42, Azroy Enzany Mohd Kher, 41, Haizulilail Mohamad, 52, and Mohd Hasrol Hasim, 39.

They were charged with gathering at Dewan Maahad Tahfiz Al-Quran Lid Dakwah Wal Imamah in Kampung Luat, Lenggong for social purposes on April 17 between 6pm and 7pm.

In doing so, they were in violation of Regulation 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which is being enforced under the MCO.