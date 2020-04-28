Sarawak to learn from China on ways to contain Covid-19, says deputy chief minister

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks during a press conference on the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, April 23, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, April 28 — Sarawak is observing and studying what other countries and in particular, China, have done in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said China has been very successful due to the various strategies the country had taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“We are very grateful to China and the Malaysian federal government for sending a team of Chinese medical consultants to Sarawak,” Uggah said after meeting China’s eight-member medical team here.

Uggah represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg who could not meet them due to a prior appointment.

The team from China was led by Dr Li Jun, the chief physician, professor, postgraduate supervisor of the Western Emergency Medicine and vice-president of the Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Other members are Dr Wen Miaoyun, Dr Zhang Youping, Dr Liu Tao, Dr Sun Jiufeng, Dr Yang Shifang, Dr Luo Xiaodan and Dr Liu Xiangxin.

Uggah said it was a privilege to have the experts in the state.

“In Malaysia, we have dedicated teams spearheading the fight.

“We are indeed travelling along a road that none of us have travelled before so there is absolutely no experience or guideline to go by.

“We hope the Chinese medical team will give us a critical analysis of our strategies and approaches and what we have done right or wrong.

“But most importantly, we hope the team can share with our taskforce their experiences and strategies,” Uggah said.

In his speech, the Chinese Consul General in Kuching Cheng Guangzhong said China has always maintained a cordial relationship with Malaysia and Sarawak.

“So we came to assist in this very critical situation,” he said adding that it was important that China and Malaysia can cooperate fully and help each other in times of need.

On the trip by the experts to Sarawak, Cheng said they have come to share their experiences and strategies.

“They have been to various health facilities in Kuching, including the Sarawak General Hospital, and to see how China can help to improve the management in helping Covid-19 patients to recover.

“The strategies here are different but the results have been very good,” he said, adding that the healthcare workers and other frontliners in Malaysia have been working very hard to curb the spread of the pandemic.

On the shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE), he said this is understandable and inevitable due to the huge demand worldwide.

At the function, Dr Li Jun, accompanied by the consul general, presented 10,000 N95 face masks, 10,000 surgical face masks, 10,000 nursing face masks and 2,500 protective goggles to Uggah.

Also present were Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, state Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Health Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and state Health Department Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.