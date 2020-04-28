Kuantan MP confirms receiving court summons over Facebook posting

Fuziah said that she will defend her rights in court. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh confirmed today that she has received a writ of summons from the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court.

This comes after the police took her statement on April 12 in connection with a social media posting which allegedly claimed that the Sultan Iskandar Building (SIB) in Johor Baru turned chaotic after large crowds of Malaysians returned home from Singapore.

In the statement today, Fuziah confirmed that the writ of summons involves Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for causing public fear and Section 249 of the Communications and Multimedia Act which relates to access to computerised data.

The writ stated that her presence is required at the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court on April 29, 2020 at 8am.

Fuziah stated that she will defend her rights in court and hopes that this charge is not politically motivated.

“If this charge is political in nature, it is highly regrettable and should not happen,’’ she said in the statement.

On April 12, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the posting, attached with a video clip, was uploaded by a Facebook account holder that goes by the name ‘Fuziah Salleh’.

He said the Johor Immigration Department had also denied the claim and lodged a police report over the matter.