MCO: MAIWP waives, reduces rental for 240 tenants

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has taken the decision to waive and also reduce rental for some 240 tenants of its residential and commercial premises.

In a statement today, MAIWP said it has agreed to waive three months rental from this month to June for all B40 group tenants of its residential premises.

“The same waiver applies to commercial premises rented out by non-governmental organisations as well as small and medium-sized enterprise traders not allowed to operate throughout the movement control order (MCO).

“As for residential premises rented by those not in the B40 group, they will be given a 50 per cent reduction in rental during the same period. The same reduction applies for all tenants of MAIWP commercial premises operating during the MCO,” the statement read.

The waiver and reduction of rental, which comes up to RM2.91 million, is in line with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s call for such measures through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN).

“We hope this initiative would be able to lighten the burden of the tenants and help them plan and manage their finances accordingly when dealing with the current economic situation caused by the Covid-19 situation,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the statement also mentioned that under the MusaadahCovid19 fund mission, moved by agencies under Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri’s portfolio, MAIWP had allocated RM39.495 million in zakat funds so far to help those affected by the effects of the pandemic. — Bernama