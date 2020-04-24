Ismail Sabri: NSC to announce SOP on MCO relaxation in green zones

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The National Security Council (NSC) is in the midst of preparing standard operating procedures (SOP) on the extent of “relaxation” in states which have been declared as green zones, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail said although some states up north have been declared as green zones now, they still need to ensure that those from red zones do not enter these green zones.

“For now, NSC is preparing an SOP for all three zones — green, yellow and red.

“The SOP will determine movement within and outside of the respective zones (moving in and out).

“At the same time, the borders will also need to be monitored. We don’t want someone from the red zone to enter into a green zone,” he said during his daily briefing with reporters today.

Ismail was responding to reporters’ questions on whether there is a possibility that the MCO will be lifted in states that are regarded as green zones.

He added that with regards to the extent of the relaxation, the NSC is still in discussion with Ministry of Health and the police.

“The NSC will announce the SOPs for all three zones soon,” he said.

On Wednesday, the number of Malaysian districts in green zones increased yet again, this time to 65 districts, including the entirety of Perlis, the latest figures from MOH show.

In MOH’s figures released today, the increase in new green zones for Covid-19 in Malaysia as of April 21 (yesterday) includes eight districts in the six states of Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Sabah.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that a “slight relaxation” might be possible for those stuck elsewhere during the movement control order (MCO) including students on campuses and workers who are trapped in their hometowns.

In his special address last night he said the MOHE will detail procedures for students allowed to return, but they will be subject to screening to ensure they are not infected with Covid-19 before travelling.