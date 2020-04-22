Covid-19: Almost 5,000 individuals quarantined in Johor since April 7

A general view of the low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, April 22 — A total of 4,886 individuals have been housed in 40 quarantine stations in Johor from April 7 to April 21, Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said.

Out of the total, he said 4,859 were classified as Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) and 27 individuals as People Under Investigation (PUI) who have been stationed at the quarantine stations.

“Of the 4,886 total, 4,783 also involved the public, including Malaysians working in Singapore, 42 from the tabligh cluster while another 61 residents were students returning to Malaysia,” revealed Vidyananthan based on the state Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) figures.

He said this in a statement on the Johor government Covid-19 updates today.

Vidyananthan revealed that the daily statistics also show an individual decline in quarantine centres when only 4,886 individuals were recorded on April 21 compared to 5,292 on April 19.

Meanwhile, in a related matter, Vidyananthan said a total of 10,749 visitors entered the international entry points in Johor from April 3 to 20.

“Of this number, 5,566 individuals were admitted to the quarantine centres in the state,” he said.

Vidyananthan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman, said the Johor government viewed the matter seriously and will continue to ensure that Malaysian entry procedures from Singapore will continue to be monitored through rigorous screening by Ministry of Health (MOH) officials and the Johor Immigration Department personnel.

To date, he said a total of 17,665 Covid-19 screening tests have been conducted from March 18 to April 20.

“Overall, Johor has seen a decline in cases since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18.

“I hope that the public will continue to take precautions by staying at home so that the outbreak can be prevented from spreading,” said Vidyananthan.