Curfew in ESSZone extended to May 5

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jas said the curfew covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, April 21 — The curfew in waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) that was ended at 6pm yesterday has been extended until May 5, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jas.

He said during the curfew, which covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran, people living in the areas were required to stay indoors and were not allowed to be in the waters between 6pm and 6am.

“Outsiders are also not allowed to enter or be in the areas during the curfew,” he said in a statement today.

Zaini said the curfew was extended to ensure the waters would not be invaded by terrorists who could threaten the security of researchers as well as tourists at the resort islands.

He added that based on intelligence, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those carrying out kidnappings-for-ransom from the southern Philippines were still trying to intrude into the ESSZone to commit abductions and cross-border crimes.

He said the curfew would facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels would provide a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

“All district police chiefs in the ESSZone are authorised to issue permits to eligible applicants for the purpose of fishing activities or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew,” he said. — Bernama