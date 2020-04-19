Police take action following video of people queuing to buy chicken in Besut

Terengganu police tracked a post post from one social media user account that claimed people queueing to buy chicken at a shop in Besut are not obeying the order of movement control. — Picture via Facebook/Polis Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 19 — Sale of chicken for as low as RM1.99 per kilogramme has made some people throw caution to the wind when they should be observing social distancing and staying at home in Besut, recently.

In a statement on Facebook, Terengganu police said they managed to track down the incident on April 16 via social media and patrols were carried out on the same day to ensure villagers obeyed the government’s directive to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Mobile patrol vehicles (MPVs) and Motorcycle Patrol Units were deployed to the area to advise and monitor the public to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and use hand sanitisers.

“In addition, the chicken stall operators have been reprimanded and reminded to ensure compliance with the movement control order (MCO),” the statement said.

Videos of villagers lining up at the location have gone viral on social media and have raised concerns among netizens as Besut was in the orange zone with a record of 32 positive Covid-19 cases, so far. — Bernama