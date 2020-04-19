‘Datuk’ detained at MCO roadblock in Penang, vehicle theft tools seized

Army and police personnel conducting roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

NIBONG TEBAL, April 19 — Police detained two men including a man with a “Datuk” title and seized various items including an air pistol during a roadblock under the Op Covid-19 at the Jawi Toll Plaza here early this morning.

The personnel which were conducting checks at the roadblock mounted in conjunction with the movement control order (MCO) stopped a Toyota Vellfire vehicle at about 2 am after the duo were caught behaving in a suspicious manner.

They had also failed to provide a valid reason for going outside during the MCO, according to a source.

Checks on the vehicle, which used fake registration numbers also found various tools believed to be used for stealing vehicles.

Meanwhile, Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan when contacted, confirmed the arrest saying that the probe into the matter was still ongoing. — Bernama