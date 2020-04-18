Kelantan introduces e-Ramadan bazaar to help 2,000 food traders, hawkers

Kelantan is introducing an online concept of Ramadan bazaar for the about 2,000 food traders and hawkers.

KOTA BARU, April 18 — Kelantan is introducing an online concept of Ramadan bazaar for the about 2,000 food traders and hawkers whose income will be affected with the government’s decision to not allow Ramadan bazaar to open this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the Kelantan government, through the State Economic Planning Unit (Upen) and Kelantan ICT Gateway Sdn Bhd, is developing the e-Ramadan Bazaar business concept for the benefit of the traders and hawkers concerned.

“The food traders and hawkers are required to first register themselves for the programme. They will prepare and cook food at home and then send the cooked food to the collection centres in their respective districts.

“Registered food riders will pick up the food packages (at the collection centres) to customers who have placed orders for the food,” he told reporters after chairing the state-level National Security Council (MKN) meeting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and heads of federal and state government departments.

Ahmad said the online orders will be open until 10.30am every day and the participating traders will have to send the prepared food to the collection centre before 3.30pm for the riders to deliver them to the respective customers.

He said the business would be carried out such to avoid people gathering in an effort to address the Covid-19 infection.

As of yesterday, he said, 12 “mukim” (sub-district) in Kelantan are categorised as Covid-19 yellow area and 53 others, as green area. There is no Covid-19 red area in Kelantan.

“If this momentum continues, InsyaAllah, in time to come, all mukim in the state will be green areas with no case,” he added. — Bernama