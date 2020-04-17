Over 600 Kampung Baru residents undergo compulsory Covid-19 screening on first day

Health workers test a foreign worker for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Over 600 Kampung Baru residents today underwent the compulsory Covid-19 screening test, following the classification of the area as one of the red zones.

The turnout numbers in the first screening session held at the Sekolah Rendah Agama Jalan Raja Muda Musa here were larger than 400 targeted, thanks to the effective communications by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There will for other sessions held until April 21.

Malay Agricultural Settlement (MAS) honorary secretary Shamsuri Suradi said it was mandatory for all residents in Kampung Baru to undergo the screening in early detection of Covid-19.

“Kampung Baru is near to the Selangor and Malayan Mansion, that is why the screening is carried out here,” he told Bernama.

The screening which started from 9am to 2pm was led by medical officers Dr Suliana Mohamad Shuib and Dr Aida Azlan, assisted by 30 MOH medical personnel.

Rosni Karamah, 56, who came with her six children, commended MOH for the effort and said the test only took about 30 minutes per person.

Meanwhile, an administrator Nor Khamisah Ahmad, 27, said she was informed about the test by the village head.

“I think this screening is important because we are near to areas that are under the EMCO (enhanced movement control order). I am relieved too because the screening is free of charge,” said the Perak-born lass.

Meanwhile, Shamsuri Nursham, 59, said the MOH announcement helped senior citizens like him to understand the importance of undergoing the test.

“What MOH is doing is good as not all of us, the senior citizens, are aware of the seriousness of Covid-19,” said Shamsuri who was also told to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine at home pending the test’s results. — Bernama