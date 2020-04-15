Over 9,000 arrested for MCO violation as of yesterday, says Ismail Sabri

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles during a roadblock on Jalan Pahang in Kuala Lumpur April 15, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — The authorities arrested 612 people yesterday for defying the ongoing movement control order (MCO), with 337 having since been charged in court, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said of the 612 people, 590 were remanded while 15 were subsequently released by the police.

“As of yesterday, the number of MCO violators arrested stands at 9,720 people,” Ismail said during his daily press conference.

The police set up 799 roadblocks nationwide yesterday and checked 545,182 vehicles.

The minister added that 59,690 spot checks were conducted nationwide

“The authorities also examined 6,907 premises yesterday to see if the MCO was being adhered to.

“As mentioned before, the government will no longer compromise with MCO violators. Stern action will be taken against them, so I hope the public will cooperate on this,” Ismail said.

