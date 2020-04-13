Minister: No illegal entry of foreigners detected along borders

Police personnel check the identification of a driver at the Malaysia-Thailand border at the Padang Besar checkpoint in Kedah January 18, 2016. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 13 —- Authorities have not detected any illegal entry of foreigners along the country’s borders, including via “jalan tikus” (uncharted routes) to date, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Immigration Department and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) had intensified control along the borders, in particular suspected secret routes, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infections that could be brought in by illegal immigrants.

“We have closed our borders to prevent entries of illegal immigrants and we also increased our security to ensure no foreigners can sneak into the country,” he said after the meeting of the Special Ministerial Committee on the movement control order (MCO) here today. — Bernama