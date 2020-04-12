Cops record Kuantan MP’s statement over Facebook posting

Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh speaks during a press conference in Parliament October 16, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Police have recorded the statement of Kuantan member of parliament Fuziah Salleh last Friday in connection with a social media posting which allegedly claimed that the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor Baru turned chaotic after large crowds of Malaysians returned home from Singapore.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the posting, attached with a video clip, was uploaded by a Facebook account holder that goes by the name ‘Fuziah Salleh’.

He said the Johor Immigration Department had also denied the claim and had lodged a police report over the matter.

“The gadget used to upload the posting has been seized and investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 500 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for slander and causing public fear, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or network service.

Fuziah, in her statement yesterday, said she had cooperated with the police when recording her statement over the matter.

“The authorities are investigating further and I informed the police of my commitment to cooperate. At the same time, I urge the media not to blow this issue out of proportion until investigations are over,” she said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Huzir said a 48-year-old woman was detained yesterday for allegedly uploading two statements through her Facebook account ‘Wendy Shoo Wai Ching’, that were seditious in nature and can disrupt the peace of the country.

Huzir said to facilitate investigations, police also seized gadget used by the suspect to upload the statements, and the case is being investigated under Section 4 (1)(a) of the Sedition Act and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

“Investigations are ongoing and the findings will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Office for further action,” he said.

He urged the public not to make, produce or distribute statements or rumours that are seditious in nature and that can disrupt public order, adding that police will not compromise when it comes to such cases. — Bernama