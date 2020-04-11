Ismail Sabri: 1,095 nabbed over past 24 hours nationwide for flouting MCO

Ismail Sabri said that the MCO compliance rate remains unchanged at around 97 per cent. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Police detained 1,095 individuals for defying the movement control order (MCO) yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a press conference today, Ismail Sabri said that the MCO compliance rate remains unchanged at around 97 per cent.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) yesterday detained 1,095 individuals because they violated the MCO, whereby 815 individuals were issued compounds, 242 remanded and 38 were given police bail.

“The total cumulative detentions for MCO violations from March 18 till April 10, 2020 are 7,759 individuals,” Ismail said, adding that 373 people have been charged in court to date, for violating the order.

He said yesterday the police and the Armed Forces held 779 roadblocks nationwide, with checks done on 490,249 vehicles, in addition to 47,900 sudden checks.

About 5,028 premises were also checked by the authorities yesterday.