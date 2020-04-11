Malaysian Rubber Board to probe source of Sungai Meru pollution

IPOH, April 11 — The Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) through its Inspectorate and Enforcement Unit will work with the Department of Environment (DOE) to conduct a detailed investigation to identify the source of pollution in Sungai Meru, here.

In a statement here today, MRB said it will not hesitate to suspend or revoke the licence of any premises registered with the board if the licensee is found to be engaging in unlawful activities.

“A licensee is required to provide clarification on any issue and if the board is not satisfied, his licence may be suspended or revoked for defaming the rubber industry’s image under the MRB (Licensing and Permit) Regulations 2014, under Regulation 10(1)(g),” the statement said.

The statement added that the MRB was concerned about the environmental pollution issue and was committed to regulating the factories operating during the movement control order (MCO) to curb Covid-19 while enhancing cooperation with the DOE.

Yesterday, Perak Islamic Religious and Information Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin during an on-site survey said the pollution in Sungai Meru which stretched more than one kilometre was believed to be due to the negligence of two workers from a rubber glove factory in Jelapang Industrial Area.

Mohd Akmal, who is also acting chairman of the Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee, said an initial investigation with the state DOE found that both workers had forgotten to turn off the storage tank valve after washing it before filling it with raw rubber.

As a result, when the raw rubber was being transferred into the tank it flowed straight out into Sungai Meru located about one kilometre from the factory. — Bernama