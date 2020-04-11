Fake news: MCMC records ex-deputy minister’s statement

A view from the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) area towards the Causeway in Johor Baru which is one of the two land checkpoints in Johor that connects to Singapore. — Picture by Ben Tan

CYBERJAYA, April 11 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded a statement of a former deputy minister with regards to a clip video posted on Facebook claiming that there was an out of control situation at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Baru.

MCMC said the statement was recorded with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Pahang police contingent headquarters at 9pm last night.

The person is being investigated under Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1998 for improper use of network facility which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a one-year jail term or both upon conviction, it said in a statement today.

MCMC said the member of the parliament is also being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for intent to cause fear or alarm to the public which provides for a maximum of two years in prison or a fine or both if convicted.

One telephone and a SIM card were seized from the MP to assist the investigation process.

MCMC said the commission and PDRM would continue to monitor any quarters including dignitaries, members of the media and online media that involve in spreading fake news while the country is fighting against Covid-19 pandemic.

It also advised the public to verify the authenticity of any news at Sebenarnya.my portal or telegram link at https://t.me/sebenarnyamy.

The commission said any information on Covid-19 fake news could be forwarded via ‘Salur kepada Kami’ at https://sebenarnya.my/salur and Sebenarnya.my application. — Bernama