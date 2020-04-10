Homeless in KL to be offered jobs after MCO, says minister

A general view of the temporary shelter at the ‘Pusat Komuniti Sentul Perdana’ in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — About 800 homeless people currently housed at several temporary shelters here will be offered jobs once the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said all of them would be screened and those in good physical condition and have the ability to work would be trained during the MCO period.

“We will not let these people to continue being homeless after the MCO ends all of them will be screened and go through an induction course before being offered suitable jobs with fixed income.

“Discussions have been made with the CMC (the Crisis Management Centre) and several private companies that have expressed their willingness to hire them, whether as factory operators or general workers at the DBKL (the Kuala Lumpur City Hall),” he said during a live Facebook telecast today.

Annuar said those who passed the screening would start work on May 1 if the MCO is not extended further.

“In the meantime, they will placed at two hostels which have been provided by the DBKL and the companies that will be hiring them.

“They will be paid between RM1,200 and RM1,400 per month,” he added.

Meanwhile, Annuar said 12 parliamentary constituencies in the Federal Territories had been classified as Covid-19 red zones.

“As of yesterday, total of 79 cases were reported at Selangor Mansion, Malayan Mansion and Menara City One, located in the same vicinity,” he added. — Bernama