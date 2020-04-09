Sarawak PKR ex-chief, supporters welcomed to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu, president says

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said Baru Bian (pic) and his supporters are welcomed to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu . — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 9 — Former Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian and his supporters are welcomed to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), its president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said today.

“We would like to state that PSB’s door is open to any Sarawakian who share our vision and mission and who is willing to fight for equality and justice for all communities in Sarawak,” he said when commenting on reports that Baru and his supporters have intended to join PSB.

“This includes members of all parties across the political divide including members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“In fact, we have overtures from members of various parties including Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB),” he added.

In a separate statement, PSB secretariat dismissed a report that Baru was induced by money to join PSB.

“This report is totally false as PSB has never offered Baru any reward, financial or otherwise, to join PSB.

“Such malicious falsehood is not only defamatory of PSB, but it is also character assassination of Baru, a man with principles who would rather give up his post as works minister than to support or join an unelected government,” PSB secretariat said.

It said the ones who published the defamatory article made no effort whatsoever to seek any clarification from PSB before making such vile allegations.

“It is no doubt engineered by parties who are now frightened by the surge in popularity of PSB as a Sarawak-based multi-racial independent political party particularly since the ruling coalition in Sarawak GPS was instrumental in installing Umno and PAS in government in Putrajaya despite the fact that they lost the last general election.

“PSB is confident that the people of Sarawak are intelligent and politically mature enough not to fall for such malicious lies,” PSB secretariat said.

Efforts by Malay Mail to contact Baru, who is also a former works minister, for comment has not been successful.