Health D-G: Sporadic Covid-19 cases from all over country, no observable pattern

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Covid-19 infections without clear sources of origin were detected in various parts of Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections without clear sources of origin were detected in various parts of Malaysia, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said today.

When asked to clarify his disclosure yesterday of 69 sporadic cases, Dr Noor Hisham said these were not limited to any specific area.

“They are from all over the country and that is the reason why we are unable to localise them in terms of their history.

“Chances are that they may have contracted the virus from the community. We have multiple clusters, so it’s possible the 69 caught it from the community,” he said.

The Health D-G went on to say that not all from the Sri Petaling cluster — the single largest in the country — have come forward for screening.

Yesterday, he also said several cases that were previously considered to be sporadic were eventually traced to specific clusters.

Sporadic cases are those in which investigators cannot conclusively determine where the patient was exposed to Covid-19, which hampers effective contact tracing.

The Health D-G disclosed yesterday that 88 per cent of positive Covid-19 cases so far were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.