Cats, dogs not Covid-19 spreaders, Vet Dept assures pet owners

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Malaysians’ pet cats and dogs are not the ones spreading the Covid-19 virus, the Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia today reassured pet owners.

The department also said pets that are infected with Covid-19 would not pose harm to humans.

“For now, pet owners do not have to carry out tests to detect the Covid-19 virus on their pets,” the department said in a statement.

“Based on current scientific findings, although pets can be infected by the Covid-19 virus, but it is not dangerous as this virus only causes mild infections on the animal. The virus that is in animals is at levels that are low for transmission to humans.”

The statement comes following media reports yesterday regarding the need to stay away from pets due to concerns of Covid-19 being detected in animals such as cats and dogs.

Citing the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the department quoted the global organisation’s April 2020 remarks regarding Hong Kong’s Veterinary Services’ report of evidence of two dogs being infected with Covid-19 after close exposure to their owners who were Covid-19 positive.

It said the dogs showed no clinical signs of the disease but with Covid-19 virus’ genetic material being detected in them.

The Malaysian agency further quoted OIE as saying: “There is no evidence that dogs play a role in the spread of this human disease or that they become sick. Further studies are underway to understand if and how different animals could be affected by Covid-19 virus. The OIE will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available”.

The department went on to say that pet owners who suspect themselves of having Covid-19 to stay away from their pets, as reports so far show that the source of animals being infected with the virus is from humans.

“Although incidences of Covid-19 infections in humans is very high but cases in pets are remote as pets are found to not be infected naturally. Up to now, the source of infections in animals is from humans.

“In line with that, the Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia advises pet owners suspecting themselves of being infected with Covid-19 to isolate themselves from their pets to avoid being in contact. Pet owners have to maintain personal hygiene and ensure that their pets’ welfare needs are not neglected,” it added.

Yesterday, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted on Facebook where he acknowledged queries from the public about Covid-19 infection on animals and pets, emphasising the need to wash hands after being in contact with them.

“For animal lovers, pets are considered as part of their family. If we are unable to keep a distance from animals and pets, it is important to keep good hygiene at all times including when in contact with animals and pets.

“Wash your hands before and after handling them. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will work closely with the Department of Veterinary (DVS) for further advice on this matter,” he had written then.

Yesterday when asked what pet owners should do following reports of cats or a tiger testing positive for Covid-19, Dr Noor Hisham had also advised avoiding close contact with animals while maintaining hygiene.

Both the Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia’s and Dr Noor Hisham’s comments come after the Bronx Zoo in New York City reported that a Malayan tiger there had tested positive for Covid-19.

The zoo had said the tiger was believed to have been infected after exposure to an unknown zoo employee who did not show any symptoms despite being infected with Covid-19, with the zoo believing this to be the first known case globally where the Covid-19 virus spread from a human to an animal.