Submission of Isa Samad’s corruption case postponed to April 21

Tan Sri Isa Samad is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex, October 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The High Court has fixed April 21 for submission by parties in the corruption case involving former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, who is facing one charge of criminal breach of trust and nine charges of receiving bribes, totalling more than RM3 million.

It was earlier fixed for April 8, but due to the extension of the movement control order from March 31 to April 14, the hearing has to be postponed to April 21.

The prosecution in the case, deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, informed Bernama on the new date when contacted today.

The prosecution closed its case last January 14 after a 15-day trial during which 15 witnesses were called to testify.

Mohd Isa, 71, is charged with one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine counts of receiving bribes of more than RM3 million in connection with the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, by FICSB.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Felda Tower, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC here, between April 29, 2014 and December 15, 2015. — Bernama