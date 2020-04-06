Be open to change and step outside your comfort zone, Dr M tells those who lost jobs during MCO

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during a press conference in Yayasan Al-Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad advised those affected by the loss of jobs during this movement control order (MCO) crisis to participate in industries outside of their comfort zone to sustain themselves.

He said the transport and delivery industry is set to boom and Malaysians without a job should not pigeon-hole themselves into being a one-dimensional worker but rather diversify their portfolio especially during these testing times.

“Among the industries that are going to pick up, is transportation and delivery. It is an area we should try and work and see whether you can participate in or not.

“If you have a car you can maybe start delivering to your area so you earn income not from the old job but from new things,” Dr Mahathir said during a live interview on MyPerintis Facebook page.

“Besides that, while at home, you can produce food. Charitable organisations need food so maybe they can cook for them and they deliver.

“The delivery system will be enhanced as new personnel will be needed. So on the one hand one kind of business shrinks but another kind of business will excel.”

Malaysia is in phase two of the MCO which will last till April 14. The move is to curb the spread of Covid-19 which has killed 61 people to date.

Restaurants, hotels, airlines, the entertainment industry as well as SMEs and larger industries like production factories as well as construction have all been halted until the spread of the virus can be contained.

The situation has seen many lose their jobs and the government hand-out may not be enough as the MCO could be extended.

Dr Mahathir said there are, however, new jobs arising from the outbreak that Malaysians can look into joining to supplement their income.

“If you’re a cook in a hotel you can also cook in the house and deliver. If you’re working as a cleaner, the public needs help for people to go out and spray (disinfectant) and all that.

“That’s why we have to see what jobs are created from this Covid-19 and go for that. We have to change,” he added.