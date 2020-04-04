Sabah standardises operation hours for various sectors during MCO

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong said private vehicles, public transport and commercial vehicles will be allowed on the road from 6am to 6pm. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 4 — The Sabah government, through the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre, has decided to standardise the operation hours and issue procedures on the implementation of phase two of the movement control order (MCO) from today until April 14.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, in a statement today, said for food business, as well as those providing basic needs, comprising supermarkets, groceries, convenience stores, bakeries, restaurants, and delivery using motorcycles, they are allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm.

“Public markets are allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm, while fast food restaurants can operate from 9am to 6pm. Night markets, as well as tamu and Ramadan bazaar are not allowed to operate.

“However, the permission to operate is subjected to several conditions which they are required to comply with, for example the fast food restaurants, where only drive through purchase is allowed and social distancing to be implemented and number of customers at the premises to be limited at one time,” he added.

On the movement of private vehicles, public transport and commercial vehicles, he said they will be allowed on the road from 6am to 6pm.

For fuel stations, he said, they will be allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm, while workshops and tyre shops that are registered with the Public Works Department are allowed to operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 2pm.

Food and medical based factories are allowed to operate from 8am to 5pm, while no barter trade is allowed during MCO, he added. — Bernama