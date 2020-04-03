Sarawak DAP rep: Be considerate and dispose used face masks and gloves in proper place

Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen today urged the public to dispose of their used face masks and hand gloves properly, and not leave them lying around. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, April 3 — DAP’s Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen today urged the public to dispose of their used face masks and hand gloves properly, and not leave them lying around.

He said used face masks can cause others to contract Covid-19.

“I have received complaints from the public on how they have seen face masks and even hand gloves just disposed on the streets and some even left it on the supermarket trollies,” he said.

“This is not just a bad habit, but also very irresponsible as you may put someone else in danger by exposing them to infection.

“The risk is true, especially for those masks that have been used or soiled or have a large amount of respiratory secretions on them, it could be a potential health hazard should others come in contact with it,” Yii said.

He added Covid-19 virus or even other bacteria can survive on the mask for hours thus risking others who come in contact with it.

He said the best way to dispose of the mask is actually to properly fold it, cover it maybe with a tissue paper and throw it in a proper bin.

“We all play a role to fight this virus and good personal hygiene not just involves the cleanliness of our own body, but also good practices to not spread the germs around through proper disposal of our face masks, hand gloves or personal items that may be exposed to our droplets,” he added.