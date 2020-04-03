Ministry: Malaysian students overseas advised to stay put, may return at own risk

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 3 — Malaysian students overseas are advised to remain in their current country of study, however, they may return home at their own cost and risk if they wish to do so, the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) said today.

The ministry said those who wished to return to Malaysia should notify the respective Education Malaysia representatives and the Malaysian embassy or high commission in the country.

It said all students arriving in the country were also subject to standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council (MKN), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) such as undergoing health screening at the country’s entry points as well as undergoing quarantine for 14 days at a designated quarantine centre.

The ministry also advised students to follow the instructions of the university and local authorities in the country concerned, besides keeping abreast of the latest developments via authentic sources.

“This consideration has been made after an in-depth assessment of the risks involved in movement and flights, as well as the logistical issues involved,” it said.

The ministry said the Public Service Department and Majlis Amanah Rakyat had also advised students sponsored by them to remain in their respective countries if the country involved did not encourage foreign students to return home.

All self-sponsored students abroad are also required to remain in their respective countries of study, it added.

“Please contact the representatives of Education Malaysia and Wisma Putra in your respective country of study in case of any problems or if any clarification is required,” said the ministry.

For Malaysian students categorised as being stranded, the ministry said Wisma Putra would be working in collaboration with various agencies including Nadma, MOH, MKN, the Ministry of Finance, as well as all Malaysian representatives abroad to bring them back home.

According to KPT, stranded Malaysians refer to those who happen to be overseas for work, family matters or vacation, or for any other reason and have a return flight ticket to Malaysia, but their flight has been cancelled, with no alternative way to return home due to the imposed travel restrictions. — Bernama