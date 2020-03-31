Penang exco: All city council frontliners to receive one-off RM300 allowance tomorrow

Penang Island City Council enforcement officers, together with Armed Forces and police personnel, conduct spot checks on shops in George Town March 25, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 31 — The state government’s one-off RM300 payment to frontliners will be paid out to all 4,991 city council frontline workers tomorrow, state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said.

The housing, local government and town and country planning committee chairman said the one-off incentive will be banked into each worker’s account without any delay.

“I have spoken to both mayors and the the state financial officer to ensure the one-off payment to frontliners are made without any delay. There will be no inconvenience,” he said in a press conference with both city council mayors and about 100 city council workers who were set to go about their duties as usual.

Jagdeep said the city council workers have continued to keep the streets of Penang clean and assisted enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) throughout this period.

“This is to show our gratitude to the frontline workers for all that they’ve done,” he said before thanking the workers for their dedication.

As for the one-off RM500 payment to licensed hawkers and traders, he said about 5,000 of these traders are registered with the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and the city council has their account information.

“There are about 2,000 more whose accounts are not registered with the MBPP so they will need to contact the MBPP to register their account numbers to get the payment,” he said.

On the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) side, Jagdeep said the city council is in the midst of setting up a portal for all licensed hawkers and traders on the mainland.

“The portal will be online tomorrow and all licensed hawkers and traders can register their accounts on the portal to get the one-off payment,” he said.

The one-off payments to frontliners and hawkers are part of the state government’s RM75 million aid package to help those affected by the MCO.

The one-off payment to frontliners also includes those in other government agencies and departments such as the police, Armed Forces, Civil Defence and RELA personnel.