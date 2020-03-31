Disinfection: Four Melaka local authorities targeting 1,233 areas

Personnel from the fire department carry out disinfection operations at Mydin Mall in Meru March 30, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

MELAKA, March 31 —The Melaka state government is targeting to disinfect 1,233 sites, particularly public areas, in efforts to contain the Covid-19 infection, Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafaar Atan said.

The State Housing, Local Government, Environment Committee chairman said of the number, the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) aims to take on 460 spots, Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) (256), Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) (286) and Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) (231).

He said since March 18 to date, MBMB had covered 20 sites, MPHTJ (8), MPAG (28) and MPJ (39).

“The disinfection exercise were carried out at houses of worship, playgrounds, markets, clinics and housing areas, in stages and according to current requirements, to contain Covid-19 transmission,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ghafar said, so far almost all eatery premises and supermarkets in the state are adhering to the MCO directives issued by the respective local authorities.

“In terms of the operation hours ruling, we see 95 per cent compliance which is considered very high. They have been observing the operating hours which had been set until 7pm during the MCO,” he said. — Bernama