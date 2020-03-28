Malaysia gets more Covid-19 medical equipment from China govt

Boxes of donated medical equipment from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation are seen in this file picture. Wisma Putra today announced that it has received on behalf of Malaysia a donation of Covid-19 medical equipment from the Chinese government. — Picture via Facebook/China Embassy in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Wisma Putra today announced that it has received on behalf of Malaysia a donation of Covid-19 medical equipment from the Chinese government.

In a statement, it announced that Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had received the consignment from Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Malaysia, Bai Tian, in a brief ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Putrajaya today.

According to Wisma Putra, the consignment consists of 100,008 units of Novel Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Diagnostic Kit (PCR-Fluorescence Probing) test kits, 100,000 pieces of N95 face masks, 500,000 pieces of surgical masks, 50,000 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 200 units of ventilators.

On March 19, China’s Embassy here announced its first batch of donation of medical aid, where it donated and delivered 5,000 face masks and 10,000 surgical face shields as an aid to Malaysia’s medical personnel at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

On March 24, China’s Embassy in Malaysia said it, together with China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd, donated 5,000 N95 grade face masks, 20,000 medical masks and 1,200 goggles to the Health Ministry for use in the fight against Covid-19.

On March 25, the embassy said it together with China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (CECCM), China Communications Construction Company ECRL, Chinese humanitarian group Mammoth Foundation as well as BGI Group donated 5,500 Covid-19 test kits to the Health Ministry.