Ismail Sabri: Five mosques not adhering to MCO, still having Friday prayers

A worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — There are still several mosques around the country that are disobeying the movement control order (MCO) by having their Friday prayers and sermons, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri today.

Speaking to a press conference after chairing the special task force meeting, the senior minister of defence said this is going on despite the authorities’ best efforts and the order from the government not to have large gatherings at places of worship.

“I’ve been made to understand that there are still five mosques continuing to have their Solat Jumaat despite the orders not to open and to pray at home.

“Yesterday in one of the districts a mosque had their Solat Jumaat and as a result, 116 people who attended the prayers have been arrested by the police,” said Ismail.

Yesterday, Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, said the police detained 116 foreigners at a factory in Muar as they were reportedly preparing to perform their Friday prayers, despite the MCO being enforced.

He said those arrested consisted of Pakistani, Bangladeshis and Indonesian nationals.

Sabri, when asked to elaborate on which mosques were not adhering to the MCO, said he wished not to reveal those names but assured the public that authorities are taking action to prevent another Solat Jumaat from happening during this period.