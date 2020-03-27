POS Malaysia services closed for one day in lieu of MCO

All POS Malaysia services will be closed tomorrow and will resume operations on March 30. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — All POS Malaysia services will be closed tomorrow following the government’s extension of the movement order control (MCO).

It will resume operations on March 30 and the business hours wil be 8.30am to 3pm on weekdays and 8.30am to 1pm on weekends.

In order to pay utilities and bills, POS Malaysia urged Malaysians to do so online.

“For auto and travel insurance as well as bill payments for utilities, mobile, internet and others, customers may conveniently opt to make their transactions online at www.posonline.com.my.

“We seek your kind understanding and look forward to your continuous support,” POS Malaysia said in a statement.

For enquiries direct your queries to pos.com.my or on Twitter @pos4you.