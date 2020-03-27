Covid-19: Melaka provides food kit, deferment of water bill payment

Lendu assemblyman Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali taking his oath of office as the 12th Melaka Chief Minister at Dewan Seri Utama, Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka’s Office in Ayer Keroh March 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, March 27 ― The Melaka government is providing special assistance in the form of food kit and deferment of water bill payment for domestic consumers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the two assistance were in addition to several initiatives that had been announced earlier by the state government to reduce the people’s burden, especially the target group.

He said 1,000 food kits, consisting of rice, cooking oil, flour, biscuit, sugar and sardines,will be distributed to the eligible recipients in the 28 state constituencies this weekend.

“The Covid-19 special food kit assistance is a one-off aid that will be handled by the respective land and district offices and is eligible for Malaysian citizens earning RM3,000 and below, who are self-employed or paid daily wage.

“Application can be made online or directly at the Office of the Development and Coordination Committee in their respective state constituencies, he said in a statement here today.

On the deferment of water bill payment, he said, it is for the month of March and is expected to benefit 260,000 households in Melaka.

Meanwhile, he said, the public, especially corporations or private companies in Melaka, are urged to contribute to the state government to help ease the burden of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said they could do so via cheques or the Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) to the Bendahari Negeri (State Treasurer) at Maybank Islamic account umber 554026000401 or Pegawai Kewangan Negeri Melaka-Tabung Bencana Negeri (Melaka State Financial Officer - State Disaster Fund) at Maybank Islamic account number 554110500466).

For payment made through EFT, he said, contributors are to ensure it is paid to: COVID19/cintributor’s name/telephone number.

“The State Treasure will issue an official receipt for the contribution, which will also be eligible for tax deduction under the Income Tax Act 1967,” he added.

He said notification on the contribution could also be e-mailed to [email protected] for issuance of official receipt. ― Bernama