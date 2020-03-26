Senior minister: NSC weighing stricter rules for extended Covid-19 shutdown

Ismail Sabri warned of stricter restrictions on shopping, food purchases and others. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The National Security Council (NSC) is considering more stringent measures for the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) that will start from April 1 to 14, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said these could be part of a new standard operating procedure (SOP) going forward.

“Despite the current MCO, the NSC found that there are still many things that are allowed or given leeway.

“The new SOP will be more stringent and after this, there will perhaps be stricter restrictions on shopping, food purchases and others,” said Ismail.

MORE TO COME