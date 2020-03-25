PM: Covid-19 shutdown extended to April 14

People watch a live broadcast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special Covid-19 address to the nation. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The existing movement control order (MCO) enforced nationwide will be extended to April 14, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

In his special address at the midway point of the original MCO period, Muhyiddin said he was briefed by the National Security Council (NSC) and the Health Ministry about the continued rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

“The trend is expected to continue for a while before new cases begin to subside. This means that the government must continue the MCO for a longer period of time.

“I am announcing the extension in advance so that my fellow citizens will be prepared,” he said.

Malaysia today entered the eighth day of the original two-week long movement control order to contain and break the chain of infection of the Covid-19 virus.

Up to 5pm yesterday, Malaysia recorded 1,624 Covid-19 infections with 1,426 active cases and a total of 183 patients recovered.

As of today, a total of 17 fatalities related to Covid-19 were recorded.

