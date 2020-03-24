Covid-19: Limited ERL services from tomorrow until further notice

ERL in a statement today said KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit will run as a combined service only from 6am to 10am before stopping, and convening back from 5pm to 10pm daily. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― Express Rail Link (ERL) will be running limited services effective tomorrow until further notice, taking a cue from the government's implementation of the movement control order (MCO) to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

ERL in a statement today said KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit will run as a combined service only from 6am to 10am before stopping, and convening back from 5pm to 10pm daily.

“There will be no train services at other times. The journey time between KL Sentral and KLIA will be 35 minutes (KLIA2: 39 min).

“At KL Sentral Station, all departures will be from KLIA Ekspres Departure platform,” the statement added.

ERL is the operator of KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services that connect Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA & KLIA2) and the city.

ERL strongly advises passengers to practiCe good personal hygiene and social distancing at all times, including on the platform and onboard the train.

For details and updates, kindly visit www.KLIAekspres.com, KLIA Ekspres Facebook or call Customer Enquiry at 03-2267 8000. ― Bernama