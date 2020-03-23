Malaysians allowed to withdraw RM500 monthly from EPF to buy essential goods, PM announces

Malaysians are now allowed to withdraw a maximum of RM500 monthly from their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) to buy essential goods. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — Malaysians are now allowed to withdraw a maximum of RM500 monthly from their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) to buy essential goods amid the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

Muhyiddin said all Malaysians aged 55 and below are eligible to withdraw from their EPF Account Two for a period over 12 months.

“This initiative worth RM40 billion in withdrawals is expected to benefit almost 12 million EPF users with application set to open up beginning April 1,” he said in a special press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

