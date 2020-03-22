MCO: No restrictions on food supply chain, marketing, says Agriculture Ministry

Malaysian Armed Forces being deployed to help the police enforce the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur, March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Agriculture, livestock breeding, fisheries and aquaculture activities are allowed to continue operating during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to ensure adequate supply of meat, vegetables, fruits and fish in the country.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee in a statement today said that the approval was also given to logistics and transportation services that support food supply and marketing chains including agricultural inputs and livestock feed.

“This is to ensure that the supply of essential and critical products produced by farmers, fishermen and breeders reach consumers in a timely manner and perfect condition.

“However, they must comply with the precautionary measures stipulated by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Kiandee added the allowance was also given to premises and factories that support the related food supply chain and defined as critical but with minimum staffing.

“The industry must also to play its part to ensure implementation of proper screening and precautionary measures are in place to safeguard employee and customer against Covid-19,” he said.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the Covid-19 crisis monitoring room at hotline 03 — 8870 1307/1663/1664 or email it to [email protected]. — Bernama