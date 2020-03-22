Dr M tested negative for Covid-19

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has tested negative for Covid-19, but is still observing a 14-day quarantine at his home. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has tested negative for Covid-19, but is still observing a 14-day quarantine at his home.

The Star Online reports that a close aide to the 94-year-old said Dr Mahathir has undergone the Covid-19 test on March 17 and was found negative.

“The test came out negative. He has been cleared.

“However, he will still follow the protocol of observing the 14-days quarantine,” said the aide as reported by the portal.

Earlier this week, Dr Mahathir revealed that he had come into close contact with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, who is being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital for Covid-19.

The Langkawi MP also shared a video on Thursday saying that he was being in self-quarantine to minimise the risk of spreading the virus to others.

“I cannot go out, meet with anyone or shake hands, but Alhamdulillah, it’s not so hard for me to do,” he said in the video.

On his Instagram handle @chedetofficial on the same day, he posted a picture of himself with a quote reminding people to take precautionary measures and not to take the virus lightly.

“Stay safe everyone. We will get through this together. #DudukRumah (stay home)," he added.

Dr Yii revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, making him the second Sarawak MP to contract the disease.

Dr Yii was previously in close contact with DAP’s Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.