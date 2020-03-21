Sarawak govt to collaborate with private hospitals to screen, test Covid-19 cases, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said discussions have been held with Borneo Medical Centre, Timberland Medical Centre, KPJ and Normah Medical Specialist Centre.— Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 21 — The state Government is collaborating with the private hospitals with regards to screening and testing of the Covid-19 infection, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said discussions have been held with Borneo Medical Centre (BMC), Timberland Medical Centre, KPJ and Normah Medical Specialist Centre.

“This is to enhance our capacity to deal with the situation,” he told reporters after chairing the State Security Committee (SSC) meeting on the measures that the state government has taken or will take to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

He said the collaboration is on the use of facilities of these private hospitals for screening and testing of Covid-19 infection so to cope with the number of suspected Covid-19 cases.

“The cost of using the facilities is a different question. We can arrange with them. The facilities must be there.

“The people who do the screening and testing must be certified under the Institute of Medical Research Malaysia and the World Health Organisation (WHO). So, they are not ordinary persons,” he said.

The chief minister also said the state government is enlisting the involvement of the military with immediate effect to enforce the movement control order (MCO) at border posts and the rural areas.

“All border posts are to be closed with immediate effect. Only Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) border posts between Sarawak and Brunei at Sungai Tujuh, Tedungan, Pandaruan, and Mengkalap will be open from 6am to 8pm.

He said the border posts between Sarawak and Kalimantan at Tebedu, Biawak and Lubok Antu will be open between 9am to 3pm in line with the opening hours as agreed by Indonesia.

Abang Johari appealed to the general public to abide strictly to the MCO, saying that their coperation is vital otherwise the infection will go out of control.

“The public needs to follow the advice of the authorities. Just stay at home.

“The severity and the seriousness of the problem is not to be underestimated,” he added, saying that the MCO is an exercise to flatten the infection curve of the virus which will burden the community, the state and the country’s resources, and affect the health and safety of every individual, if not checked.

The chief minister said the State Disaster Management Committee has identified Kuching; Serian; Betong; Sarikei;Bintulu; Miri and Limbang as Covid-19 hotspots in Sarawak.

He strongly advised the people not to spread unverified and fake news, warning that perpetrators are subject to severe penalty according to the existing laws.