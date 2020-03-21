LexisNexis Malaysia offers free access for Covid-19 shutdown

Traffic police inspect vehicles at a roadblock on Jalan Selayang towards the city centre March 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — LexisNexis Malaysia is opening up its database of Malaysian primary law content for free over the duration of the movement control order and 10 days after.

Those interested may access the service at its Lexis Advance portal from now until April 10.

“Our movements may be curtailed but the rule of law must not. We saw a clear need to ensure that those who needed primary law reference materials from their homes would have it during this time of uncertainty and disruption.

“We are still receiving judgments from members of the judiciary who are working from home. Our primary law team is hard at work to ensure that the law is updated and current so that our customers and the legal community’s needs are met and the rule of law prevails.” said Gaythri Raman, managing director of LexisNexis South-east Asia.

Malaysia is under a movement control order from March 18 to 31, during which all non-essential services must be halted by law.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the unprecedented measure to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has now infected 1,183 people and killed eight in Malaysia.