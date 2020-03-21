GOF tightens security at 88 illegal bases to ensure MCO is not violated

General Operations Force (GOF) 7th Battalion commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said police have stepped up security at illegal bases in Kelantan.― AFP pic

KOTA BARU, March 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in Kelantan found that a small section of the public is still ignoring the movement control order (MCO), which entered its fourth day today.

These people were found trying to sneak in and out of the country through alleys at illegal bases around Rantau Panjang, Jeram Perdah in Pasir Mas and Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat.

General Operations Force (GOF) 7th Battalion commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said police have stepped up security at these illegal bases.

He said they previously guarded only 14 illegal bases but, following the government’s order and the people’s defiant behaviour, have stepped up security at 88 illegal bases in the state.

“We are deploying 200 officers and personnel for this task. We have to take this drastic move to prevent locals and foreigners from freely entering and leaving the country,” he said when contacted today.

According to him, the increased number of personnel at the Malaysia-Thailand border showed the police’s firmness in dealing with the issue.

“Vehicles entering and leaving the border will also be checked at all road blocks as well as at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex to ensure no one violated the MCO,” he said.

Azhari said that police have advised all Malaysians living at the border to always stay at home, reduce movement outside their house and not to use the illegal bases to enter and leave both countries. — Bernama