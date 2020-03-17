Covid-19: Sarikei MP critical but stable, aide says in dispelling rumours

Rinda urged for a halt on the rumours regarding Wong (pic) and called for prayers for his quick recovery. — Picture via Facebook/DAP Sarikei

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — DAP's Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu is in stable condition at the Sibu Hospital where he is undergoing treatment after having tested positive for Covid-19, one of his aides reportedly confirmed.

Rinda Juliza Alexander was dispelling rumours regarding Wong's condition and said the public had been sending her messages to enquire about the Sarawak federal lawmaker's condition after his positive test result for Covid-19 became public knowledge last Saturday.

“I am only coming out with a statement today because, like any other assistants to Wong, we have to be very sure about the authenticity of the information before making it public," she was quoted saying in a statement yesterday by local daily Borneo Post.

“Nevertheless, I wish to inform that Wong is still undergoing treatment in the isolation ward at Sibu Hospital.

“Although his condition is critical, he is still stable,” she added.

She urged for a halt on the rumours regarding Wong and called for prayers for his quick recovery, while also reportedly saying that she would provide further updates.

According to Borneo Post, speculation had started on Sunday night that claimed Wong had not survived the Covid-19 fight.

Yesterday, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, when asked for updates on Wong, told reporters that Sarawak’s state health department is monitoring his condition.

Wong is said to have attended several political meetings in Kuala Lumpur from February 29 until early March following the political upheaval that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government.