Covid-19: International Quran recital and memorisation competition postponed, says Jakim

PUTRAJAYA, March 14 — The 1441H International Quran Recital and Memorisation Competition which is scheduled to take place from April 6 to 11 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, has been postponed until further notice.

Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general Datuk Paimuzi Yahya in a statement today said the decision was made following the government’s directive to postpone all public gatherings including religious events to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Jakim is the secretariat of the competition that is held annually since 61 years ago.

Each year the event sees the participation of contestants from more than 60 countries who will take part in the recital and memorising the Quran. — Bernama