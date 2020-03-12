Ahmad Maslan new Umno sec-gen, Shahril Hamdan new info chief

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan leaves after the Umno meeting in Menara Dato’ Inn February 23, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa has announced today that Datuk Ahmad Maslan will take over his task as Umno secretary-general, following a party Supreme Council meeting this afternoon.

Taking to Twitter, Annuar said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has also appointed Shahril Hamdan the new information chief replacing Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

“We say congratulations to both of them,” he posted on Twitter.

Annuar was recently appointed Federal Territories minister under the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin administration.

Similarly, Shamsul Anuar was appointed energy and natural resources minister.

Ahmad Maslan is Pontian MP, while Shahril is Umno Youth vice-chief and co-founder of think tank The Centre.