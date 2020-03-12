After Dr M’s public remarks, PKR wants Pakatan meeting to clarify positions

Nik Nazmi said the PKR political bureau resolved that the PH leadership including PKR, Amanah and DAP must meet to discuss the coalition’s positions. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The PKR political bureau has decided the party will disavow public statements from Pakatan Harapan leaders that do not come directly from the coalition, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said today.

The PKR organising secretary said this was in response to statements and interviews former PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gave recently.

“Taking into consideration the recent statements Dr Mahathir has issued about the Perikatan Nasional government, the PKR political bureau met and resolved yesterday that the PH leadership including PKR, Amanah and DAP must meet to discuss the coalition’s positions.

“Any view other than this is not representative of PH and PKR,” he said in a statement.

Dr Mahathir gave an interview to Sinar Harian on Monday in which he commented on a wide range of current issues.

Among others, he has since withdrawn his allegation of personal betrayal against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and begun accusing others such as former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak of orchestrating the collapse of the PH administration.

He has also pre-empted the coalition’s plan to table a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin by saying it was unlikely to succeed by the time Parliament reconvenes in May.

While he has not endorsed Muhyiddin and the latter’s administration, he also did not denounce it outright and instead said he would wait and see how it progressed.

In the second part of the interview published today, Dr Mahathir went on to dismiss PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s popularity among the Malay community, claiming he was rejected due to his liberal leanings.

He also revealed that he still considered Anwar a “dangerous” figure exceeded only by Najib.